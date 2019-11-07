1989 Batmobile Gets the Lego Treatment

Among its features are a slide-open cockpit with a new-for-November-2019 wraparound windshield element, two hidden machine guns with a pop-up function activated by turning the turbine exhaust, and decorative grappling hooks on each side of the vehicle. There is also a rotating display stand.

Additionally, there are three new-for- November-2019 mini-figures: Batman, with a cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit, the Jack Nicholson-inspired Joker and Vicki Vale.

The set will be available Black Friday (Nov. 29) at LEGO.com and at LEGO brand retail stores for $249.99. Those who purchase the set between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 will also receive an additional, exclusive miniature replica of the new model as a free gift while supplies last.

Nostalgia is big business for Lego, which earlier this fall celebrated the '90s with the popular Friends set.