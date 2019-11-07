HEAT VISION

1989 Batmobile Gets the Lego Treatment

by Borys Kit
The 3,306-piece set comes on the 30th anniversary of the Tim Burton-directed movie.
Courtesy of Lego
The 3,306-piece set comes on the 30th anniversary of the Tim Burton-directed movie.

Tim Burton’s vision of Batman gets the high-end Lego treatment with a 3,300-piece model of the 1989 Batmobile.

In time to celebrate both the 30th anniversary of the Burton-directed movie and the 80th anniversary of the comic book character, the DC Batman 1989 Batmobile set is geared for the older builder (over 16-years-old, Lego recommends), and when complete, will measure over 60cm/23” long, 12cm/4” high, and 22cm/8” wide.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Among its features are a slide-open cockpit with a new-for-November-2019 wraparound windshield element, two hidden machine guns with a pop-up function activated by turning the turbine exhaust, and decorative grappling hooks on each side of the vehicle. There is also a rotating display stand.

Additionally, there are three new-for- November-2019 mini-figures: Batman, with a cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit, the Jack Nicholson-inspired Joker and Vicki Vale.

The set will be available Black Friday (Nov. 29) at LEGO.com and at LEGO brand retail stores for $249.99. Those who purchase the set between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 will also receive an additional, exclusive miniature replica of the new model as a free gift while supplies last.

Nostalgia is big business for Lego, which earlier this fall celebrated the '90s with the popular Friends set.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Will 'Star Wars' Become a Marvel-Style Franchise?
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. How 'The Batman' Is Taking a Page from Christopher Nolan's Playbook
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Sharareh Drury
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
1989 Batmobile Gets the Lego Treatment
by Borys Kit
2.
John Wells on 'Shameless' Future, the "Strange" Enduring Appeal of 'ER' and the Writers-Agents Standoff
by Lesley Goldberg
3.
Armie Hammer Sets Broadway Return in Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'
by David Rooney
4.
An Inside Look at the 430 Iconic Fashion Ensembles, 180 Wigs Created for 'Tina' the Broadway Musical
by Nadia Neophytou
5.
AMC Theatres Loss Narrows on Record Attendance, Stubs A-List Reaches 900,000 Subs
by Etan Vlessing