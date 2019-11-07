1989 Batmobile Gets the Lego Treatment
Tim Burton’s vision of Batman gets the high-end Lego treatment with a 3,300-piece model of the 1989 Batmobile.
In time to celebrate both the 30th anniversary of the Burton-directed movie and the 80th anniversary of the comic book character, the DC Batman 1989 Batmobile set is geared for the older builder (over 16-years-old, Lego recommends), and when complete, will measure over 60cm/23” long, 12cm/4” high, and 22cm/8” wide.
Among its features are a slide-open cockpit with a new-for-November-2019 wraparound windshield element, two hidden machine guns with a pop-up function activated by turning the turbine exhaust, and decorative grappling hooks on each side of the vehicle. There is also a rotating display stand.
Additionally, there are three new-for- November-2019 mini-figures: Batman, with a cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit, the Jack Nicholson-inspired Joker and Vicki Vale.
The set will be available Black Friday (Nov. 29) at LEGO.com and at LEGO brand retail stores for $249.99. Those who purchase the set between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 will also receive an additional, exclusive miniature replica of the new model as a free gift while supplies last.
Nostalgia is big business for Lego, which earlier this fall celebrated the '90s with the popular Friends set.
