'2000 AD' Publisher Revises 2020 Graphic Novel Schedule

In a statement, Rebellion’s head of publishing Ben Smith said, “We won't be going on hiatus — the periodical comics will continue while some book collections will go digital-first so we can continue to share and shout about the amazing work our creators and editors are putting together while we're all in lockdown. Where special hardback editions have already been printed we will release these from our webshop on the planned dates.”

One element hit hardest by the revised schedule is Rebellion’s push into the U.S. market. The monthly Best of 2000 AD anthology, originally scheduled to launch this month, has been indefinitely postponed due to Diamond Comics Distributors’ pause on shipping product to stores, and Essential Judge Dredd: Origins, the second release from a line intended to introduce Judge Dredd to a new market, has been shifted from November 2020 to September 2021 in the new line-up.

The revised schedule, as released by Rebellion follows. As the publisher notes, the 2021 line-up is not complete, but simply the list of rescheduled titles initially planned for 2020.

The Complete Johnny Future Digital and standard print edition - April 30, 2020

Judge Dredd Case Files Vol. 35 Digital release - May 14 Standard print edition postponed to Oct. 1 2020

Smash! Special Print and digital release - May 27, 2020

Sláine: The Horned God Collector's Edition Digital and webshop-exclusive edition - May 28, 2020 Standard print edition postponed to Sept. 3, 2020

Strontium Dog: Search and Destroy Edition Digital and webshop-exclusive edition - June 11, 2020 Standard print edition postponed to Nov. 12, 2020

2000 AD Summer Sci Fi Special: Twenty Years of Rebellion Print and digital - June 24, 2020

Concrete Surfer Digital and webshop-exclusive edition - June 25, 2020 Standard print edition postponed to Sept. 17, 2020

War Picture Library: Battler Britton Digital - July 9 Standard print edition postponed to June 2021

Judge Dredd: Control Digital - July 9, 2020 Print edition postponed to Dec. 10, 2020

Tammy & Jinty Special Print and digital - July 29, 2020

Hope Book 2 Digital - Aug. 20, 2020 Print edition postponed to Jan. 21, 2021

Essential Judge Dredd: America Print and digital - Sept. 3, 2020

Battle Special 2020 Print and digital - 16 Sept. 16, 2020

Misty & Scream Special 2020 Print and digital - Sept. 30, 2020

The Dracula File paperback edition Print edition - Oct. 1, 2020

The Thirteenth Floor Vol.2 Print and digital - Oct. 15, 2020

Thriller Picture Library Special Print and digital - Nov. 11, 2020

Faceache Vol.1 paperback edition Print edition - Nov. 12, 2020

Death Squad Print and digital - Nov. 26, 2020

Misty Creepy Christmas Special Print and digital - Dec. 2, 2020

Sláine: Web of Weird Print and digital - Dec. 10, 2020

Sugar Jones Print and digital - Dec. 24, 2020

Cor! Buster Collection Print and digital - Dec. 24, 2020

King’s Reach: John Sanders’ Twenty-Five Years at the Top of Comics Print and digital - Jan. 7, 2021

2000 AD Regened Collected Edition Print and digital - Jan. 7, 2021

Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files Vol. 36 Print and digital - Feb. 4, 2021

The Vigilant Print and digital - April 1, 2021

Thistlebone Print and digital - April 29, 2021

Devlin Waugh: Blood Debt Print and digital - May 2021

Ken Reid Football Funnies Print and digital - July 2021

The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire Vol. 2 Print and digital - July 2021

Essential Judge Dredd: Origins Print and digital - September 2021

Fiends of the Eastern Front Print and digital - October 2021

Black Max Vol.2 Print and digital - October 2021