2019 Diversity in Comics Award Nominees Unveiled

Nominees have been announced for the fifth annual Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics.

The awards are named for the late comic book and animation writer who wrote for Marvel (Fantastic Four, Deathlok, Damage Control) and DC (Justice League). The DMADs, as they’ve become known, are intended to spotlight the best under-represented creators in comic books, with work that attempts to broaden the appeal and diversity of comic books.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Martha Donato, president and founder of MAD Event Management LLC — producers of Long Beach Comic Expo and C3: Comic Creator Conference, where the winner of this year’s award will be announced — said, “I’m immensely proud of the way the larger community has accepted and embraced the mission of the Dwayne McDuffie Award. To be a small part of a movement for change and acceptance for all creators has been rewarding, to say the least. For the nominees and winners of the award past and future, you exemplify all that he stood for and believed in.”

This year’s finalists are:

Papa Cherry written by Saxton Moore and illustrated by Phillip Johnson (Pixel Pirate Studio)

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles written by Mark Russell and penciled by Mike Feehan (DC)

Archival Quality written by Ivy Noelle Weir and illustrated by Christina Stewart (Oni Press)

Victor Lavalle's Destroyer written by Victor LaValle and illustrated by Dietrich Smith (Boom! Studios)

The Carpet Merchant of Konstantiniyya by Reimena Yee (Unbound)

The winner will be revealed at an awards ceremony at the Long Beach Convention Center on Friday, February 15 at 7:30pm, an event that will also as the closing ceremony of the 2019 C3: Comic Creator Conference. Long Beach Comic Expo begins the next day, Feb. 16.

In addition to his work at Marvel, McDuffie is known for co-founding Milestone Media and co-creating a number of that company’s characters — most notably Static, who’d go on to star in the popular animated series Static Shock.