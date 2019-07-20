Eisner Awards: The Complete Winners List
This year’s Will Eisner Comic Book Awards saw multiple comic book titles, creators and entities win their respective categories, but the ceremony at San Diego Comic-Con Friday night belonged to one man: Writer Tom King. He won awards for best writer, best limited series, best short story and best graphic album—Reprint, taking almost a clean sweep of categories he was nominated in.
Only one eluded him; Best Continuing Series, for which his Batman title was nominated, went to John Allison, Max Sarin and Julia Madrigal’s Giant Days.
Not only did King’s Mister Miracle take the award for best limited series, but his partner on the title, artist Mitch Gerads, won the Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team category, his second win in as many years.
Giant Days, which won Best Continuing Series, also took home the award for Best Humor Publication, while cartoonist Jen Wang also won two categories, for best writer/artist and best publication for teens (ages 13–17), both for her graphic novel The Prince and the Dressmaker.
A full list of this year’s winners is below.
Best Short Story
“The Talk of the Saints,” by Tom King and Jason Fabok, in Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)
Best Single Issue/One-Shot
Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man No. 310, by Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)
Best Continuing Series
Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julia Madrigal (BOOM! Box)
Best Limited Series
Mister Miracle, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)
Best New Series
Gideon Falls, by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino (Image)
Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)
Johnny Boo and the Ice Cream Computer, by James Kochalka (Top Shelf/IDW)
Best Publication for Kids (ages 9–12)
The Divided Earth, by Faith Erin Hicks (First Second)
Best Publication for Teens (ages 13–17)
The Prince and the Dressmaker, by Jen Wang (First Second)
Best Humor Publication
Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julia Madrigal (BOOM! Box)
Best Anthology
Puerto Rico Strong, edited by Marco Lopez, Desiree Rodriguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derek Ruiz, and Neil Schwartz (Lion Forge)
Best Reality-Based Work
Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman, by Box Brown (First Second)
Best Graphic Album—New
My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
Best Graphic Album—Reprint
The Vision hardcover, by Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, and Michael Walsh (Marvel)
Best Adaptation from Another Medium
“Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, in Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection, adapted by Junji Ito, translated by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material
Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, by Pénélope Bagieu (First Second)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia
Tokyo Tarareba Girls, by Akiko Higashimura (Kodansha)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips
Star Wars: Classic Newspaper Strips, vol. 3, by Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson, edited by Dean Mullaney (Library of American Comics/IDW)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books
Bill Sienkiewicz’s Mutants and Moon Knights… And Assassins... Artifact Edition, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)
Best Writer
Tom King, Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes in Crisis, Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)
Best Writer/Artist
Jen Wang, The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second)
Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team
Mitch Gerads, Mister Miracle (DC)
Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)
Dustin Nguyen, Descender (Image)
Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)
Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)
Best Coloring
Matt Wilson, Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); The Mighty Thor, Runaways (Marvel)
Best Lettering
Todd Klein, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald (Dark Horse); Batman: White Knight (DC); Eternity Girl, Books of Magic (Vertigo/DC); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest (Top Shelf/IDW)
Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism (Tie)
Back Issue, edited by Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)
PanelxPanel magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, panelxpanel.com
Best Comics-Related Book
Drawn to Purpose: American Women Illustrators and Cartoonists, by Martha H. Kennedy (University Press of Mississippi)
Best Academic/Scholarly Work
Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, by Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)
Best Publication Design
Will Eisner’s A Contract with God: Curator’s Collection, designed by John Lind (Kitchen Sink/Dark Horse)
Best Digital Comic
Umami, by Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate), http://panelsyndicate.com/comics/umami
Best Webcomic
The Contradictions, by Sophie Yanow, www.thecontradictions.com
The Bill Finger Excellence in Comics Writing Award
E. Nelson Bridwell, Mike Friedrich
The Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award
Tula Lotay, Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez
The Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award
Le Revistera, Buenos Aires
The Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award
Lorena Alvarez (Nightlights, Hictoea: A Nightlights Story)
Hall of Fame
Jim Aparo, June Tarpé Mills, Dave Stevens, Morrie Turner, Bill Sienkiewicz, Wendy and Richard Pini, Paul Levitz, Jenette Kahn, Jose Luis Garcia Lopez
