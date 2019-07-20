Eisner Awards: The Complete Winners List

Not only did King’s Mister Miracle take the award for best limited series, but his partner on the title, artist Mitch Gerads, won the Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team category, his second win in as many years.

Giant Days, which won Best Continuing Series, also took home the award for Best Humor Publication, while cartoonist Jen Wang also won two categories, for best writer/artist and best publication for teens (ages 13–17), both for her graphic novel The Prince and the Dressmaker.

A full list of this year’s winners is below.

Best Short Story

“The Talk of the Saints,” by Tom King and Jason Fabok, in Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man No. 310, by Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)

Best Continuing Series

Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julia Madrigal (BOOM! Box)

Best Limited Series

Mister Miracle, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)

Best New Series

Gideon Falls, by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

Johnny Boo and the Ice Cream Computer, by James Kochalka (Top Shelf/IDW)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9–12)

The Divided Earth, by Faith Erin Hicks (First Second)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13–17)

The Prince and the Dressmaker, by Jen Wang (First Second)

Best Humor Publication

Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julia Madrigal (BOOM! Box)

Best Anthology

Puerto Rico Strong, edited by Marco Lopez, Desiree Rodriguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derek Ruiz, and Neil Schwartz (Lion Forge)

Best Reality-Based Work

Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman, by Box Brown (First Second)

Best Graphic Album—New

My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

The Vision hardcover, by Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, and Michael Walsh (Marvel)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

“Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, in Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection, adapted by Junji Ito, translated by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, by Pénélope Bagieu (First Second)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

Tokyo Tarareba Girls, by Akiko Higashimura (Kodansha)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips

Star Wars: Classic Newspaper Strips, vol. 3, by Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson, edited by Dean Mullaney (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books

Bill Sienkiewicz’s Mutants and Moon Knights… And Assassins... Artifact Edition, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Best Writer

Tom King, Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes in Crisis, Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)

Best Writer/Artist

Jen Wang, The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Mitch Gerads, Mister Miracle (DC)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Dustin Nguyen, Descender (Image)

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)

Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)

Best Coloring

Matt Wilson, Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); The Mighty Thor, Runaways (Marvel)

Best Lettering

Todd Klein, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald (Dark Horse); Batman: White Knight (DC); Eternity Girl, Books of Magic (Vertigo/DC); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest (Top Shelf/IDW)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism (Tie)

Back Issue, edited by Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)

PanelxPanel magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, panelxpanel.com

Best Comics-Related Book

Drawn to Purpose: American Women Illustrators and Cartoonists, by Martha H. Kennedy (University Press of Mississippi)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, by Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)

Best Publication Design

Will Eisner’s A Contract with God: Curator’s Collection, designed by John Lind (Kitchen Sink/Dark Horse)

Best Digital Comic

Umami, by Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate), http://panelsyndicate.com/comics/umami

Best Webcomic

The Contradictions, by Sophie Yanow, www.thecontradictions.com

The Bill Finger Excellence in Comics Writing Award

E. Nelson Bridwell, Mike Friedrich

The Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award

Tula Lotay, Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez

The Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award

Le Revistera, Buenos Aires

The Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award

Lorena Alvarez (Nightlights, Hictoea: A Nightlights Story)

Hall of Fame

Jim Aparo, June Tarpé Mills, Dave Stevens, Morrie Turner, Bill Sienkiewicz, Wendy and Richard Pini, Paul Levitz, Jenette Kahn, Jose Luis Garcia Lopez