HEAT VISION

2019 Harvey Award Winners Announced at New York Comic Con

by Graeme McMillan
'Hey Kiddo,' 'Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' were amongst the projects celebrated during the Friday night ceremony.
Sony Pictures Animation
'Hey Kiddo,' 'Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' were amongst the projects celebrated during the Friday night ceremony.

The 2019 Harvey Awards were given out at a ceremony during New York Comic Con Friday night, celebrating the best of the comic book industry across the past year as voted for by fellow industry professionals.

This year’s Harvey Awards Gala, named for Harvey Kurtzman, co-founder of Mad magazine and famed EC Comics cartoonist, was held at Hudson Mercantile and featured, in addition to the presentation of the six nominated categories, additional awards recognizing industry figures who have made significant contributions to the medium as recognized by the Harvey Awards Executive Committee.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Those recognized this year were:

Book of the Year: Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Digital Book of the Year: Check, Please by Ngozi Ukazu

Best Children’s or Young Adult Book: Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second)

Best Manga: My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi (VIZ Media)

Best European Book: Waves by Ingrid Chabbert and Carole Maurel (Archaia)

Best Comics Adaptation: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, based on Spider-Man (Marvel Entertainment)

Hall of Fame Inductees: Will Elder, Jack Davis, John Severin, Marie Severin, Ben Oda, Alison Bechdel, Mike Mignola

Comics Industry Pioneer Award: Maggie Thompson

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. The Missed Opportunities of 'Joker'
    by Joelle Monique
  2. Dark Horse Comics' to Reissue 'Enigma' in 2020
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
2019 Harvey Award Winners Announced at New York Comic Con
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Character Actor Lewis Dauber Dies at 70
by Mike Barnes
3.
'Field Trip With Curtis Stone' Inspires Menus at Maude
by Lesley Balla
4.
FTC Halts "Misleading" Real Estate Seminars Endorsed by HGTV Stars
by the Associated Press
5.
Fox Searchlight Bosses Say Disney Had No Problems with 'Jojo Rabbit'
by Alex Ritman