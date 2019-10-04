2019 Harvey Award Winners Announced at New York Comic Con

'Hey Kiddo,' 'Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' were amongst the projects celebrated during the Friday night ceremony.

The 2019 Harvey Awards were given out at a ceremony during New York Comic Con Friday night, celebrating the best of the comic book industry across the past year as voted for by fellow industry professionals.

This year’s Harvey Awards Gala, named for Harvey Kurtzman, co-founder of Mad magazine and famed EC Comics cartoonist, was held at Hudson Mercantile and featured, in addition to the presentation of the six nominated categories, additional awards recognizing industry figures who have made significant contributions to the medium as recognized by the Harvey Awards Executive Committee.

Those recognized this year were: Book of the Year: Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka Digital Book of the Year: Check, Please by Ngozi Ukazu Best Children’s or Young Adult Book: Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second) Best Manga: My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi (VIZ Media) Best European Book: Waves by Ingrid Chabbert and Carole Maurel (Archaia) Best Comics Adaptation: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, based on Spider-Man (Marvel Entertainment) Hall of Fame Inductees: Will Elder, Jack Davis, John Severin, Marie Severin, Ben Oda, Alison Bechdel, Mike Mignola Comics Industry Pioneer Award: Maggie Thompson