2019 Harvey Awards Nominees Unveiled

This year’s Harvey Awards will be given out at an invitation-only ceremony on Oct. 4 at Hudson Mercantile in New York. The full list of nominees is below.

Book of the Year

Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home by Nora Krug (Scribner)

Berlin by Jason Lutes (Drawn & Quarterly)

BTTM FDRS by Ezra Claytan Daniels and Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)

Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Scholastic Graphix)

Kid Gloves by Lucy Knisley (First Second)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second)

My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden (First Second)

Upgrade Soul by Ezra Claytan Daniels (Lion Forge)

When I Arrived at the Castle by Emily Carroll (Koyama Press)

Digital Book of the Year

Check, Please by Ngozi Ukazu

Space Boy by Stephen McCranie

The Contradictions by Sophie Yanow

The Nib edited by Matt Bors

Woman World by Aminder Dhaliwal

Best Children’s or Young Adult Book

Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Scholastic Graphix)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second)

Mr. Wolf's Class #2: Mystery Club by Aron Nels Steinke (Scholastic Graphix)

New Kid by Jerry Craft (HarperCollins Children’s Books)

On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden (First Second)

Best Manga

Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection by Junji Ito (VIZ Media)

Mob Psycho 100 by ONE (Dark Horse Manga)

My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi (VIZ Media)

Our Dreams at Dusk by Yuhki Kamatani (Seven Seas)

Smashed by Junji Ito (VIZ Media)

Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha Comics)

Best European Book

Corto Maltese by Hugo Pratt (IDW Publishing)

O Josephine by Jason (Fantagraphics)

Radiant by Tony Valente (VIZ Media)

Red Ultramarine by Manuele Fior, translated by Jamie Richards (Fantagraphics)

Waves by Ingrid Chabbert and Carole Maurel (Archaia)

Best Comics Adaptation Award

Alita: Battle Angel, 20th Century Fox, based on Battle Angel Alita (Kodansha USA)

Avengers: Endgame Marvel Studios, based on The Avengers (Marvel Entertainment)

The Boys Amazon Studios, based on The Boys (Dynamite Entertainment)

Captain Marvel Marvel Studios, based on Captain Marvel (Marvel Entertainment)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix, based on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Archie Comics)

Doom Patrol DC Universe, based on Doom Patrol (DC)

Marvel's Spider-Man Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive, based on Spider-Man (Marvel Entertainment)

The Snagglepuss Chronicles, Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival and Die-Cast, based on Exit, Stage Left!: The Snagglepuss Chronicles (DC)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, based on Spider-Man (Marvel Entertainment)

The Umbrella Academy Netflix, based on The Umbrella Academy (Dark Horse Comics)