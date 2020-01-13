Oscars: 'Joker' First Comic Book Movie to Lead in Nominations
A film about a villain made a heroic showing at Monday morning's Oscar nominations. Joker earned 11 nominations, the most of any comic book-based movie ever.
Joker got nominations for best picture, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix; best directing for Todd Phillips; best adapted screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver; best film editing for Jeff Groth; best cinematography for Lawrence Sher; best costume design for Mark Bridges; best sound mixing for Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland; best sound editing for Alan Robert Murray; best score for Hildur Gudnadóttir; best makeup and hair styling for Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou;
Heat Vision breakdown
The nomination comes one year after Marvel Studios' Black Panther made Oscars history by being the first comic book movie to earn a best picture nomination. A decade earlier, Heath Ledger posthumously took home the supporting actor Oscar for playing Joker in The Dark Knight (2008), but the film was snubbed in the best picture category. This sparked an outcry that was in part credited with the Academy expanding the best picture race from five to ten nominees the following year.
The Oscar nominations follow a big January for Joker. On Sunday, it won two Critics' Choice Awards, and on Jan. 5, Joker took home two Golden Globes, the most of any comic book movie ever. Joaquin Phoenix won for best performance by actor in a motion picture - drama; and composer Hildur Gudnadóttir received the Globe for best original score - motion picture.
Ahead of its release, Joker was embroiled in controversy, after families of victims killed in a 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora, Colorado screening of The Dark Knight Rises raised concerns the film could inspire violence.
Joker opened in October incident and overperformed at the box office by taking in more than $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Phillips and Phoenix are likely to reteam for a sequel.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
