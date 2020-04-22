'5 Worlds: The Amber Anthem' Unveils Preview Pages
The fate of five different planets lies in the hands of three children — and as 5 Worlds: The Amber Anthem reveals, not each of those three is exactly who they appear to be. The Hollywood Reporter has an exclusive preview from the latest chapter of the popular middle grade graphic novel series.
The Amber Anthem is the fourth book in the 5 Worlds series created by Mark and Alexis Siegel, Xanthe Bouma, Matt Rockefeller and Boya Sun. The series is described by publisher Random House Books for Young Readers as “Star Wars meets Avatar: The Last Airbender" and launched with 2017’s The Sand Warrior, with a new volume released every year since.
The fantasy series follows three young heroes — Oona Lee, An Tzu, and Jax Amboy — who have come together to light five ancient and mysterious beacons in order to save the different worlds of the series’ title… as long as they can overcome their own individual problems first. The 5 Worlds series has, so far, won praise from Publishers Weekly, NPR and more, with the first book being selected by the New York Public Library as one of the Top Ten Best Books for Kids in 2017.
In the new book, Oona and friends need to track down the Yellow Beacon on Salassandra to continue their mission, but that’s easier said than done — especially as An Tzu’s illness gets worse… even though it might not be quite what everyone thinks it is.
5 Worlds: The Amber Anthem will be released in bookstores May 12, but before then, read on for an exclusive preview.
