'5 Worlds: The Amber Anthem' Unveils Preview Pages

The fantasy series follows three young heroes — Oona Lee, An Tzu, and Jax Amboy — who have come together to light five ancient and mysterious beacons in order to save the different worlds of the series’ title… as long as they can overcome their own individual problems first. The 5 Worlds series has, so far, won praise from Publishers Weekly, NPR and more, with the first book being selected by the New York Public Library as one of the Top Ten Best Books for Kids in 2017.

In the new book, Oona and friends need to track down the Yellow Beacon on Salassandra to continue their mission, but that’s easier said than done — especially as An Tzu’s illness gets worse… even though it might not be quite what everyone thinks it is.

5 Worlds: The Amber Anthem will be released in bookstores May 12, but before then, read on for an exclusive preview.