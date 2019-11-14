Ryan Reynolds Leads Car Chase Through Italy in '6 Underground' Trailer
Netflix's latest trailer for 6 Underground gives viewers convincing arguments to visit Italy.
The action thriller follows six individuals that form a vigilante squad after they fake their deaths in order to take down notorious criminals. One (Ryan Reynolds) created the team and acts as their leader, while all of the members bond over their unique skills and mutual desire to erase their past and change the future.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Peyman Maadi, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco round out the cast of the Michael Bay film.
The latest trailer opens with a narrator highlighting many of Italy's beautiful landmarks. "A place of preserved history, incomparable beauty and unparalleled tranquility," he says in a voiceover.
The calmness of the trailer is soon interrupted when the vigilante squad races around Italian streets as they are chased by another car. The cars crash through the large window of a museum and drive through statues and a set of chairs. The car chase escalates when gunshots are fired. "Yeah, I guess we probably could've used a warm-up mission," says One.
One soon calls in the help of another vigilante squad member, who scales down the side of a building to assist his team members.
Back in the car, squad members played by Franco, Laurent and Arjona nearly run into the statue of David. Franco's character stops the car just in time and takes a moment to admire the historic statue. "You wanna get out and compare or should we think about going?" asks One.
"This holiday season start your adventure in Italy," continues the narrator as clips show the squad getting in the way of pedestrians on the street.
"God, I love Italy," says Franco's character after he drives past a beautiful woman on a moped.
6 Underground will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 13.
by Aaron Couch, Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan