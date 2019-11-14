Ryan Reynolds Leads Car Chase Through Italy in '6 Underground' Trailer

Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Peyman Maadi, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco round out the cast of the Michael Bay film.

The latest trailer opens with a narrator highlighting many of Italy's beautiful landmarks. "A place of preserved history, incomparable beauty and unparalleled tranquility," he says in a voiceover.

The calmness of the trailer is soon interrupted when the vigilante squad races around Italian streets as they are chased by another car. The cars crash through the large window of a museum and drive through statues and a set of chairs. The car chase escalates when gunshots are fired. "Yeah, I guess we probably could've used a warm-up mission," says One.

One soon calls in the help of another vigilante squad member, who scales down the side of a building to assist his team members.

Back in the car, squad members played by Franco, Laurent and Arjona nearly run into the statue of David. Franco's character stops the car just in time and takes a moment to admire the historic statue. "You wanna get out and compare or should we think about going?" asks One.

"This holiday season start your adventure in Italy," continues the narrator as clips show the squad getting in the way of pedestrians on the street.

"God, I love Italy," says Franco's character after he drives past a beautiful woman on a moped.

6 Underground will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 13.