Netflix's '6 Underground' Trailer Brings Together Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds

Earlier this week, filmmaker Michael Bay teased that his first trailer for Six Underground would show he's going back to his "old school self" for the Netflix film. Now, viewers have the chance to decide for themselves.

Ryan Reynolds stars in Six Underground, which centers on six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form a team to take down bad guys. When Netflix and partner Skydance Media made the deal to produce action picture a year ago, it marked the streaming service's biggest movie play since Bright, the big budget Will Smith fantasy cop movie.

