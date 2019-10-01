HEAT VISION

Netflix's '6 Underground' Trailer Brings Together Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds

by Aaron Couch
The action film centers on six billionaires who fake their own deaths to fight bad guys.
Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay   |   Left, Slaven Vlasic, right, Matt Winkelmeyer, both Getty Images
Earlier this week, filmmaker Michael Bay teased that his first trailer for Six Underground would show he's going back to his "old school self" for the Netflix film. Now, viewers have the chance to decide for themselves.

Ryan Reynolds stars in Six Underground, which centers on six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form a team to take down bad guys. When Netflix and partner Skydance Media made the deal to produce action picture a year ago, it marked the streaming service's biggest movie play since Bright, the big budget Will Smith fantasy cop movie.

Bay spent the better part of the last decade directing five Transformers movies, in addition to Pain & Gain and 13 Hours. In addition to Six Underground, Reynolds has another big Netflix project in the works: Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produced 6 Underground along with Bay. The film is set to be released on Dec. 13.

Watch the trailer below.

