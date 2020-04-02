German Fantasy Graphic Novel 'A House Divided' to Debut in English

Read on for a preview of the new translation, which hits on April 7.

Being a teenager is hard, but for one unsuspecting orphan, it’s about to get a lot harder when she discovers a familial connection she never knew about in the upcoming graphic novel A House Divided: The Accursed Inheritance of Henrietta Achilles. The Hollywood Reporter has a preview of the young adult title ahead of its release next week.

As the book’s subtitle suggests, A House Divided concerns itself with the life awaiting 15-year-old Henrietta Achilles as she arrives in the mysterious town of Malrenard to take ownership of the home of an uncle she never met. There is, as you might expect, more to the home, and the uncle, than first meets the eye, and soon Henrietta is dealing with a life filled with pirates, bandits and statues that have a tendency to talk far more than anticipated.

Heat Vision breakdown

The book launches a four-part series of graphic novels, and comes from childhood friends Haiko Hörnig and Marius Pawlitza. Originally published in their native German, the title makes its English language debut from Lerner Books this month, with the publishers suggesting it as appropriate for fans of Boom! Studios’ Lumberjanes and First Second Books’ The Adventure Zone graphic novels. A House Divided: The Accursed Inheritance of Henrietta Achilles will be available April 7. Read on for an exclusive preview.









