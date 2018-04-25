'A Quiet Place' Sequel Moving Ahead at Paramount

Studio chief Jim Gianopulos announced the news Wednesday at CinemaCon, and also teased two new 'Star Trek' movies.

Paramount is moving ahead with a sequel to A Quiet Place, the hit horror film that has earned more than $213 million at the worldwide box office to date, including $134.8 million in North America.

Studio chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos on Wednesday announced the news at CinemaCon as the studio presented its slate of films to theater owners gathered in Las Vegas for their annual convention.

A Quiet Place was a much-needed success for Paramount, which has endured a tough run at the box office for more than a year. It is the first film that went into production after Gianopulos — who formerly ran Fox — arrived at the studio.

John Krasinski directed the high-concept thriller from a script by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who have said when asked about a sequel that they have plenty of material left over.

"If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from The Office would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said, 'Well, I should go work at Paramount,'" Gianopulos told the crowd.

In addition to helming, Krasinski stars in the film opposite Emily Blunt, his real-life wife. They play a married couple with two small children who must remain absolutely silent if they are to avoid being attacked by creatures attracted by noise.

A Quiet Place cost $17 million to produce, meaning it will be hugely profitable. The film has defied box-office expectations, even overtaking the big-budget Dwayne Johnson pic Rampage last weekend to come in No. 1 in its third weekend (it opened at No. 1, while coming in No. 2 behind Rampage in its second outing).

No release date has been set. Krasinski is currently preparing to helm the sci-fi thriller Life on Mars for Paramount.

Gianopulos also teased the studio was developing more in the Star Trek universe with Skydance. He provided no new details, though Quentin Tarantino is known to be developing a Trek film with J.J. Abrams.

Abrams, who helmed two previous Star Trek films, also appeared by video tease the horror film Overlord, and to announce a new Cloverfield movie was in the works.

The first look at Overlord, which Abrams described as "batshit," sees the protagonist behind enemy lines in World War II, where they come upon increasingly odd situations including a still speaking decapitated head.

"This is not a Cloverfield movie," he said of Overlord. "We are actually developing a true, creative Cloverfield sequel."

The series of loosely connected films has included 2008's Cloverfield, 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane and this year's The Cloverfield Paradox.

Overlord, directed by Julius Avery, opens Oct. 26.