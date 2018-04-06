John Krasinski, Emily Blunt on Political Undertones of Horror Movie 'A Quiet Place'

"The best compliment you can get on any movie is that it starts a conversation," Krasinski told THR of his and Blunt's new film.

When John Krasinski wrote the script for A Quiet Place, he wanted to draw a comparison between the horror film's bloodthirsty monsters and the fears associated with modern parenthood.

"This is a movie about family," Krasinski — who plays Lee, a father-of-four desperate to keep his kids out of harm's way — told The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's recent New York City premiere. "It's a metaphor about what family is and the extremes you go to as a parent to protect your kids."

Indeed, A Quiet Place shows Krasinski's character doing everything in his power to protect his wife, Evelyn — played by real-life spouse, Emily Blunt — and their children. Their lives are dependent on their ability to remain completely silent, as the slightest noise could summon deadly, spider-like creatures who hunt their prey with an acute attraction to sound.

A handful of critics, including THR's John DeFore, have likened A Quiet Place's plague of apocalypse-creating beasts to America's political unrest in 2018. That wasn't his intention, but Krasinski — who also directed the film, which he calls "a love letter" to his and Blunt's two young daughters — doesn't disagree with its political parallel.

"That's not what I was going for, but the best compliment you can get on any movie is that it starts a conversation," Krasinski said. "The fact that people are leaving and talking about anything is really fun — but certainly about deep stuff like that, is awesome."

Blunt, who also went into the project hoping to tell a story about being a parent in today's "dangerous, fragile world," told THR that she is equally pleased with the political commentary surrounding the Paramount Pictures feature.

"What happened is that people were [asking], 'Do you think this movie is about being attacked for using your voice?' And that's not what we were thinking going into it," the Golden Globe winner explained, "but it's thrilling that a horror film is creating those kinds of conversations."

She continued, "I can see it now. The parenthood metaphor was the one that John was drawn to, but I love the conversations [regarding politics]. I see that it's a very moving experience watching the film."

Aside from making a statement, whether it be about family or current events, Krasinski said another rewarding part of working on A Quiet Place was watching Blunt's "powerful" performance on set. Blunt recently revealed that she jumped at the role after reading his script.

"I've always been the biggest fan of hers personally and professionally. But when you're actually in the room when she does what she does, it's mind-blowing," Krasinski raved of Blunt, whom he married in 2010. "I always love everything she does onscreen."

Adding, "But then you see how she does it in the room, how powerful and professional she is. As soon as they call 'Cut!' she's like, 'Hey, by the way, what are we having for lunch?' And you're like, 'How is this possible? How are you able to do this in and out?!'"

A Quiet Place hits theaters April 6.