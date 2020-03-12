'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," he wrote in a letter to fans. "As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! See you soon!"

Krasinski directed both films, which star his real-life wife, Emily Blunt.

Paramount confirmed the news in a statement shortly after: "After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II. We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace. "

The sequel to the 2018 silent blockbuster A Quiet Place had been set to hit theaters March 20 on North America, combined with a day and date release in numerous foreign markets. The film's European release, which was set to kick off on March 18, was pulled earlier Thursday.

A Quiet Place Part II is the second Hollywood spring event movie to relocate because of the virus after MGM and United Artists' James Bond installment No Time to Die, which has been pushed back from early April to November. In recent days, Sony also decided to delay the release of family offering Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway after Pixar/Disney's Onward underperformed.

While no theaters are yet closed in the U.S. because of the coronavirus, there's growing concern that some cinemas could go dark in areas where cases of COVID-19 are proliferating, or see little business. That's in addition to the ongoing blackout on moviegoing in China, the quarantine of the entire population of Italy and cinema closures in South Korea and France.

"This situation is unprecedented," one studio executive says.

California Governor Gavin Newsom late Wednesday recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of 250 or more people "at least through March" as the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. The recommendation directly impacts larger auditori, who may have to stagger seating.

March 12, 8:20 a.m. Updated to include Paramount statement.