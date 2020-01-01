'A Quiet Place: Part II' Trailer Reveals New Terrors in Noiseless World

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are back in the second film, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also join the cast. Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Murphy will play a mysterious man who joins the Abbott family unit, while details on the role Hounsou, who replaces Brian Tyree Henry, plays have not yet been disclosed.

Studio Paramount Pictures dropped a teaser of the film Dec. 18, which showed the Abbott family walking in a forest along a sand path, which the family created around their home in the first film to muffle the sound of their walking. Blunt pauses as she reaches the end of the sandy path, signaling the former limits of their world. (Watch the teaser above.)

The trailer, which dropped Wednesday, shows Blunt's character driving through a town in a flashback as she reassures one of her kids that everything will be OK while people run through the streets. Suddenly, one of the creatures appears in front of their car. At one point, a bus heads straight for them. She begins to back up quickly, and a creature can be seen crawling out of the broken front window.

The trailer then cuts to the family in present day as they travel by foot, carrying Blunt's recently born child in a box, as they set off a trap and run into a man (Murphy) whom Blunt's character implores for help. "Please, there are people out there worth saving," she tells him as they are seen inside what looks like some sort of bunker. He replies, "You don't know, do you? I do. The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving."

A Quiet Place: Part II is set to release May 15.

