'A Quiet Place Part II' Sets New September Release Date

By March 20, virtually all cinemas were closed across the U.S., as well as in numerous markets overseas, including China. It's not yet clear when they may reopen; many suspect the blackout could last through May and into June.

The sequel to the 2018 silent blockbuster A Quiet Place had been set to hit theaters March 20 in North America, combined with a day-and-date release in numerous foreign markets.

Krasinski wrote and directed the film, which stars original castmembers Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Series newcomers include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Along with setting a new A Quiet Place Part II date Thursday, Paramount pushed back the Tom Cruise tentpole Top Gun: Maverick from June to December, among other shifts in its calendar.