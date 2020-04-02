HEAT VISION

'A Quiet Place Part II' Sets New September Release Date

by Pamela McClintock
The sequel is among numerous Hollywood event pics delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread theater closures.

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II has carved out a new release date in theaters: Sept. 4. 

The Paramount movie was originally set to hit the big screen in late March, but was among numerous Hollywood event pics delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented theater closures.

By March 20, virtually all cinemas were closed across the U.S., as well as in numerous markets overseas, including China. It's not yet clear when they may reopen; many suspect the blackout could last through May and into June.

The sequel to the 2018 silent blockbuster A Quiet Place had been set to hit theaters March 20 in North America, combined with a day-and-date release in numerous foreign markets.

Krasinski wrote and directed the film, which stars original castmembers Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Series newcomers include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Along with setting a new A Quiet Place Part II date Thursday, Paramount pushed back the Tom Cruise tentpole Top Gun: Maverick from June to December, among other shifts in its calendar.

