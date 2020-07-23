Paramount Pushes 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 2021

This marks the second time that the films have been pushed back due to theater closures and production delays caused by the pandemic. The delay isn't great news for cinema owners, who are in need of new product upon reopening.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters," Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said in a statement. Added his international colleague Mark Viane, "we are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

The announcement came hours after Disney announced a raft of release date changes for many of its high-profile films, including unscheduling late August tentpole Mulan.

The long-awaited Top Gun sequel returns Cruise to star alongside franchise newcomers Glen Powell and Miles Teller.

Krasinski wrote and directed A Quiet Place II, which stars original castmembers Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Series newcomers include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Below are additional calendar moves announced by Paramount:

Jackass, previously scheduled July 2, 2021 (wide), is now September 3, 2021 (wide).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is announced for April 8, 2022 (wide).

Under the Boardwalk will open July 22, 2022.

The Tiger's Apprentice, previously set for February 11, 2022 (wide), is now February 10, 2023 (wide).