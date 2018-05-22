Box-Office Milestone: 'A Quiet Place' Screams Past $300M Globally

The high-concept horror pic is a profit monster for Paramount.

John Krasinki's A Quiet Place crossed the $300 million mark at the global box office Tuesday after opening in its final major market, China.

In North America, the high-concept horror film will finish Tuesday with a total of $178 million. To date, it is the third-biggest movie of the year domestically behind Black Panther ($697.8 million) and Avengers: Infinity War ($595.8 million).

Accordng to Paramount, A Quiet Place now ranks No. 6 on the list of top-grossing horror films after passing up Jordan Peele's Get Out ($176 million), not adjusted for inflation.

A Quiet Place has transformed into a profit monster for Paramount, considering its modest production budget of $17 million.

Krasinki directed and stars in the movie, about a family who is pursued by monsters attracted by sound. Emily Blunt, his real-life wife, also stars.

Overseas, A Quiet Place has earned $124.2 million. This past weekend, the movie opened in China — its final major market — to a stellar $18 million. Through Monday, the film's China total was $19.6 million.

A sequel is already in the works at Paramount.