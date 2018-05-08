A24, 'Hereditary' Filmmaker Team for New Horror Thriller

Ari Aster has written the script and will direct what is tentatively titled 'Midsommer.'

A24 is reteaming with Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind its upcoming buzzy horror movie Hereditary, for a new horror project.

Aster has written the script and will direct what is tentatively titled Midsommer, which he plans on shooting late summer or early fall.

The story centers on a young woman, already dealing with the death of her parents, who joins her boyfriend and his friends on a trip to Sweden, specifically to a remote town with unique midsummer traditions. Things go south from there.

Aster’s Hereditary has been generating buzz since premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The movie stars Toni Collette as a mother who must protect her family from a deadly, and seemingly ancestral, supernatural force left behind when the family’s matriarch passes away.

Hereditary opens June 8.