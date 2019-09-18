A24 Picks Up Midnight Madness Movie 'Saint Maud'

Rose Glass wrote and directed the movie, which is her feature debut. She previously made the well-regarded short, Room 55.

The movie engendered an enthusiastic response when it premiere at TIFF, become one of the favorite titles amongst the Hollywood executive and agent class.

The movie next heads to Fantastic Fest in the US before going to the BFI London Film Festival.

Oliver Kassman and Andrea Cornwell produced the movie while Daniel Battsek, Sam Lavender, and Mary Burke exec produced. Film4 and BFI backed the movie.