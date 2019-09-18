A24 Picks Up Midnight Madness Movie 'Saint Maud'
A24 has picked up the North American rights to Saint Maud, one of the buzziest movies from Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness program.
The movie centers on a pious but unstable nurse, Maud, who becomes convinced that she must save the soul of her dying employer, Amanda, as signs of eternal damnation begin to present themselves in their isolated seaside town. Morfydd Clark (Love & Friendship, stars as Maudz while Tony and BAFTA winning actress Jennifer Ehle (The Miseducation of Cameron Post) plays Amanda.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Rose Glass wrote and directed the movie, which is her feature debut. She previously made the well-regarded short, Room 55.
The movie engendered an enthusiastic response when it premiere at TIFF, become one of the favorite titles amongst the Hollywood executive and agent class.
The movie next heads to Fantastic Fest in the US before going to the BFI London Film Festival.
Oliver Kassman and Andrea Cornwell produced the movie while Daniel Battsek, Sam Lavender, and Mary Burke exec produced. Film4 and BFI backed the movie.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Ryan Parker