Aaron Eckhart, Courtney Eaton Starring in Real-Time Thriller 'Live' (Exclusive)

The chase thriller aims to tell its tale in real time.

Aaron Eckhart and Courtney Eaton will star in Live, a thriller from the Solution Entertainment Group.

Steven C. Miller, who helmed the upcoming Escape Plan 2: Hades, is sitting in the director’s chair for the project, which aims to tell its tale in real time.

The script, by Jeremy Drysdale, tells of a disgraced cop (Eckhart) who is racing against time to find the police commissioner’s kidnapped daughter (Eaton) after killing her abductor. With the young woman having only 80 minutes to live and a crazed killer after him, the cop has to team up with an online reporter who wants to broadcast the chase live.

Colin Bates, Myles Nestel and Skip Williamson are producing the thriller.

The project has percolated for several years but financing and scheduling, as well as a change in directors, kept it on the backburner for a while. But with Miller on board, and Eckhart open, Live is now looking to begin shooting May in Alabama.

Eckhart, who appeared with Tom Hanks in Sully and starred in the Blumouse horror thriller Incarnate, is part of the ensemble cast of The Romanoffs, an epic Amazon Studios series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner. He is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Eton made her screen debut with Mad Max: Fury Road and also appeared in Gods of Egypt. This year she co-starred in the thriller Perfect with Abbie Cornish and Status Update with Ross Lynch. She is repped by CAA and Management 360.

Miller’s credits include thrillers such as Aggression Scale, Silent Night, and Marauders, which starred Bruce Willis and Dave Bautista. He is repped by UTA and Aperture Entertainment.