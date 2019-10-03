Abrams to Launch New LGBTQ Graphic Novel Line

The curator position is a new one for Tamaki, who has written for Marvel, DC and First Second Books across the last 20 years, with releases including This One Summer, which won a Caldecott Honor from the American Library Association, and this year’s Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, which recently was awarded the Ignatz Award for Outstanding Graphic Novel. In 2012, Tamaki was awarded the Honor of Distinction by the Dayne Ogilivie Prize, a Canadian literary award given to LGBTQ creators.

In a statement to the Times, Tamaki said, ““I am so excited to have this opportunity to take on a new role in the creative process, to learn more with the writers and artists I’m working with, to find new ways to support queer creators and queer stories, new voices in our community.”

Tamaki is appearing at this year’s New York Comic Con, and will speak on the “Inclusive Comics 101” panel on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2:45 p.m. in room 1A02.