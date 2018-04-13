Action-Packed 'Incredibles 2' Trailer Adds More Superheroes to the Mix

In the new trailer for Incredibles 2, the family gets a little more dysfunctional and a lot more powerful. Just like in the first trailer, Bob Parr (also known as Mr. Incredible and voiced by Craig T. Nelson) is at home with the kids while his wife, Helen/Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter), heads off to save the world. He navigates Dash’s (Huck Milner) sarcastic remarks, Violet’s (Sarah Vowell) teenage rebellion and baby Jack-Jack’s burgeoning super powers. Meanwhile, Elastigirl has to break the law to fix it and battle crime across the city.

It seems like the rest of the Parrs won’t be on the sidelines for long, however. A masked villain takes over the airways to let everyone know he has “an important announcement.” With that, the elder Parr urges people to suit up, with even Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) jumping into action – much to the chagrin of his wife.

Watch the new trailer below. Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.