'Ad Astra' Deleted Scene Shows a Hidden Epilogue

by Aaron Couch
Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler star in the moment cut from James Gray's sci-fi film.

[This story contains spoilers for Ad Astra]

With this year's Ad Astra, filmmaker James Gray and star Brad Pitt told the story of a man who only learns to connect with others after traveling to the far reaches of the solar system. When the film begins, astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) is divorced from his wife Eve (Liv Tyler) and has to fake his way through social interactions. Only in space does he feel at home, and only in space does he ultimately discover the value of relationships.

By the end of the film, he has reconciled with his wife, a character critics noted didn't have much to do in the film, but who still made a mark. "Liv Tyler has little chance to make an impression but manages to do so nonetheless, in part because Gray has a knack for conveying backstory with a well-deployed shorthand of expressionistic flashback images," noted The Hollywood Reporter's review.

But a deleted scene, now available via Ad Astra's digital release, shows a little more of Eve's life. The epilogue shows Eve and Roy in bed, waking up to an alarm noting Eve will be going off to the Moon that day, and soon they are greeted by their daughter. (You can watch the clip above.)

