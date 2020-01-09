'Parasite' HBO Limited Series in the Works From Bong Joon Ho, Adam McKay

Deals are not done, but talks are underway with HBO, which came out on top of a bidding war with Netflix for the rights.

Parasite followed the poor but cunning Kim family as they ingratiated themselves into the lives of their wealthy employers, the Park family. The relationship between the two clans went through several twists and ultimately ended up having deadly consequences.

It is unclear if the limited series will be some sort of follow-up to the movie or an English-language remake.

The Korean film, seen as a take on class warfare as well as a genre thriller, has earned over $23 million at the domestic box office and a massive $130 million globally. A possible best picture Oscar contender, the movie has already racked up other awards, including Sunday's Golden Globes win for best motion picture - foreign language. Parasite also was recently named best picture of the year by the National Society of Film Critics and appeared on many top 10 lists.

Creative details are in the early stages, but Bong and McKay would adapt the movie for an English-language limited series. The pair would executive produce as well.

Also exec producing will be Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and CJ Entertainment’s Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung. McKay’s partner at Hyperbole Industries Kevin Messick will also exec produce.

CJ’s Jerry Ko is co-exec producing, while CJ’s Fred Lee will act as producer.

Bong is the filmmaker behind such other movies as Host, Snowpiercer and Okja.

This is McKay's latest scripted venture at HBO, joining newly minted Golden Globe winner Succession and the recently ordered 1980s-era Los Angeles Lakers drama series. He's also prepping a limited series focusing on Jeffrey Epstein as part of his rich five-year, first-look deal with the premium cable network.

McKay has a long history with HBO, having worked on series including Eastbound & Down and Funny or Die Presents.