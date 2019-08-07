'Addams Family' Trailer: Kooky Family Moves to N.J., Snoop Dogg's Cousin It Debuts

Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Elsie Fisher and Aimee Garcia make up the voice cast. Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan co-directed the movie, which was written by Matt Lieberman.

The trailer opens with a bat flying into the family's house window before Morticia (Theron) opens the window to take in the ominous view. "What a lovely morning!" she declares.

The family's unconventional morning routines follow as Wednesday (Moretz) and Pugsley (Wolfhard) are pulled out of bed by a tree.

The family of misfits, led by Gomez (Isaac) and Morticia, later move to New Jersey, where Pugsley turns heads when he drinks straight out of a dog's water bowl on the street. Morticia warns her son to not drink all of the water because a man on the street may also want some, though the man runs away. "What a nervous man," she notes.

Margaux Needler soon welcomes the Addams family to the neighborhood. "What an interesting home," she says before Pugsley sets off an explosion that causes a bathtub, containing Uncle Fester (Kroll), to fall through the ceiling.

The TV host later rallies the neighbors to try to force the Addams out of the neighborhood, though the family decides to put up a fight and to show their new peers "what it means to be an Addams."

The trailer also shows Wednesday in school. She takes full control when the class is assigned to dissect a frog and sets up a contraption to shock the frog back to life. "Give my creature life!" she screams. "Live! I tell you! Live!" The frog soon wakes up and leaps onto one of Wednesday's classmates, which causes the whole class to rush out of the building.

The family's mysterious cousin It, voiced by Snoop Dogg, arrives at the end of the trailer.

The Addams Family will be in theaters Oct. 11. Watch the full trailer below.