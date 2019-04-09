Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron Move Into Spooky Home in 'Addams Family' Teaser Trailer

MGM released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming star-studded Addams Family animated movie on Tuesday.

The film follows the creepy and kooky family as their lives begin to unravel when they face off against a treacherous and greedy reality TV host Margaux Needler (voiced by Allison Janney). To make matters more complicated, the mysterious and spooky gang must also prepare for the arrival of extended family members before a major celebration.

Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Elsie Fisher and Aimee Garcia round out the voice cast. Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan co-directed the movie, which was penned by Matt Lieberman.

The trailer opens with stick-figure drawings that display a number of variations of what "the average American family" looks like. "Every family is different, but some families are more different than others," says a narrator as drawings of the Addams family members appear onscreen.

Gomez (Isaac) and Morticia (Theron) are first introduced when they enter a haunted house. They note that the house is "hideous" and "horrible" before they declare, "It's home."

The couple's daughter, Wednesday (Moretz), makes her debut in the trailer as she approaches her parents with a red balloon. "Strange, there's usually a murderous clown attached to the other end of these," notes Morticia as she taps the balloon.

The family's odd behavior is highlighted through a montage that includes clips of Wednesday being told to "kick" her father when she says goodnight, Lurch playing the piano with multiple hands and Gomez instructing his son Pugsley (Wolfhard) to set off an explosion that causes a bathtub and Uncle Fester (Kroll) to fall through the ceiling.

The latest film about the macabre family will debut in theaters Oct. 11. Watch the full trailer for The Addams Family above.