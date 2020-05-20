'The Adoption' Coming From Magnetic Press This Summer

The English-language edition of the graphic novel from creators Zidrou and Arno Monin is set to be released in August.

Magnetic Press, the comic book publisher dedicated to bringing the best of European and international comics to American audiences, continues its mission this summer with the English-language debut of The Adoption, a story of deceptively small stakes and big emotions.

Described by the publisher as “the year’s most heartwarming, and at times heartbreaking, graphic novel,” The Adoption tells the story of Gabriel, a retiree whose life is turned upside down when his son and daughter-in-law adopt an orphan from Peru whose arrival will change everything he thinks about himself and about family. Zidrou and Arno Monin are the creative team behind the book.

The Adoption was originally published as L’adoption Vol. 1 in 2016 from French publisher Bamboo. A second volume, La Garua, quickly followed a year later, winning both the Saint-Michel Prize for best French-language comic and the BD Franc Belgium Prize in subsequent years. The 144-page, hardcover English-language edition is scheduled for publication in August. Previews from the book (courtesy of Magnetic Press), showcasing the artwork of acclaimed illustrator Monin, are below.









