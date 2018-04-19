AfterShock Comics Adds New Managing Editor

AfterShock Comics, the independent publisher responsible for titles such as Animosity and World Reader, is expanding, with the addition of Christina Harrington.

She will be the company’s first editorial hire to join editor-in-chief and co-founder Mike Marts.

Harrington, previously an editor in Marvel’s X-Men office for the last three years, will serve as the managing editor for the publisher. She said in a statement that she is “excited to start the next step of my career with AfterShock. Comic books hold a special place in my heart, and to be able to contribute to the history of beloved comic book publishers is a real dream come true — especially since I get to work alongside the rest of this great publishing team at AfterShock.”

One of that publishing team is Marts, who was Harrington’s former editor at Marvel, where he previously worked as X-Men group editor. In his own statement, he said, “Christina was a brilliant hire for me at Marvel, and she’ll no doubt be instrumental to AfterShock’s continued success. Her editorial skills are some of the best I’ve come across and we’re extremely lucky to have her joining us as AfterShock’s Managing Editor.”

AfterShock launched in 2015, describing itself as “a hybrid comic book company combining the creative edge of an independent comic book publisher with the strengths and experience of a traditional powerhouse.” Creators publishing new work through the company are a mixture of established names like Warren Ellis, Brian Azzarello and Garth Ennis, and up-and-coming creators including Donny Cates, Sean Lewis and Zack Kaplan.