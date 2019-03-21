AfterShock Comics Hires New Senior Retailer Relations Manager

The indie publisher has brought on RuthAnn Thompson with the goal of expanding partnerships with comic book store owners.

AfterShock Comics — the publisher behind titles such as Garth Ennis’ A Walk Through Hell, and Marguerite Bennett’s Animosity — is looking to build a better partnership with comic store retailers in 2019. To that end, it’s brought on a new addition to its expanding team, with RuthAnn Thompson joining the company as senior retailer relations manager.

Prior to her hire by AfterShock, Thompson was president of sponsorships and Events at GeekChic Promotions and New York Comic Con Event Manager for Loot Crate, and had previously served as west coast sales manager for Geek Riot Media. Her new position will see her become the primary retail liaison for the company, managing and expanding initiatives aimed at the comic store specialty market, including representing the company at industry events and conventions.

“As we enter our next stage of retailer engagement, RuthAnn has the experience, skills and outlook that will be of great benefit to AfterShock at this stage in the company’s growth and beyond,” said Steve Rotterdam, SVP of sales & marketing for AfterShock.

Thompson’s hiring comes a month after the company, founded in 2015, brought in Dan Shires as U.K. Vice President of film and television.