AfterShock Comics Expands with New Retail Sales Development Hire

Just weeks after adding RuthAnn Thompson as senior retailer relations manager, independent comic publisher AfterShock Comics continues to staff up with the hiring of Marc Hammond in the new role as senior retail sales development manager.

Hammond comes to AfterShock from Archie Comics, where he worked as head of retailer outreach in the U.S.; he’s certainly familiar with the space, in that he’s also general manager and co-owner of Aw Yeah Comics stores in New York and Illinois, where he’s responsible for marketing, social media and promotion for the locations.

In his new role, he’ll work with SVP of sales and marketing Steve Rotterdam to manage retailer communications and handle in-store promotions and sales, according to the publisher. In a statement, Rotterdam said of the new hire, “I’ve known Marc for more than a decade, worked with him on a number of initiatives and have always been impressed by his professionalism, experience and clear thinking. His years of experience as a retailer, his ongoing management of his own stores and love of and commitment to the industry make him uniquely suited to help us achieve our retail objectives now and moving forward.”

AfterShock, which publishes titles from Preacher co-creator Garth Ennis and current Guardians of the Galaxy writer Donny Cates, has been aggressively adding to its team for some time now as the company continues to grow; Hammond’s addition is the second hiring announcement from the publisher in a week, with Jeff Ford being announced on Friday as joining as a senior media executive in the UK alongside UK VP of film and television Dan Shires, who himself only joined the company in February.