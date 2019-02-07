AfterShock Comics Hires Dan Shires as UK VP of Film and Television

Independent comic book company AfterShock Comics is looking abroad with its latest hire, bringing television executive Dan Shires on board in the newly-created position of UK Vice President of Film and Television.

Shires has two decades of broadcasting experience, including work with Vivendi Universal, the Walt Disney Company and more than a decade with Fox Networks Group, where he was director of programmes and acquisitions responsible for the UK and Sub-Saharan African territories. In his new role, he will be responsible with introducing AfterShock content to UK broadcasters and producers, in addition to working alongside and nurturing new international partners for production, and working with Lee Krame and Julie Pifher in Los Angeles to translate AfterShock’s comic book properties into movie and television content.

In a statement, Shires said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the AfterShock team to bring their fantastic IP to producers and broadcasters on the international stage and help the company become a global one. AfterShock produces a broad range of exceptional comics, working with some of the most highly regarded creators in the business. What makes it all the more exciting for me is that, as a lifelong comics geek from Prog 1 of 2000 AD in 1977, my career has now merged with my obsession – I don’t think I could have dreamt up a better job if I’d tried.”

AfterShock president Lee Kramer added that Shires was being hired “at a time when our creator-owned content is catching the attention of producers, broadcasters and storytellers on the international stage.” He continued to say that Shires’ vast experience and success shaping ideas for TV and film combined with his passion for comics will be invaluable in helping AfterShock navigate the foreign marketplace.”

AfterShock was formed in 2015 with former Marvel and DC senior editor Mike Marts as editor in chief. The company has published new original content from Preacher co-creator Garth Ennis, Sandman co-creator Sam Kieth and Warren Ellis, as well as early work from up-and-coming creators like Donny Cates, Zac Thompson and more.