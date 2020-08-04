AfterShock Comics Hires New Marketing, Community and Design Managers

Two of AfterShock’s new hires speak to an increased emphasis on both retailer and fan outreach for the company, with Katherine Jamison, a former freelance writer and editor, signing on as Marketing Manager, and Rachel Pinnelas, who has previously worked at both Marvel and DC in editorial capacities, joining the company as Social Community Manager.

Additionally, Charles Pritchett has been hired as Design Manager for the company, responsible for everything from lettering, logo and brand design, and digital assembly. Pritchett has previously worked with Image Comics, IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Comix, amongst others, and co-founded Frozen Beach Studios.

“Katherine, Rachel and Charles each fill roles and provide expertise critical to the continued growth of AfterShock Comics as both a publisher and a brand,” Steve Rotterdam, SVP of sales and marketing for the publisher said. “There’s lots happening at AfterShock right now and it’s a very exciting and rewarding place to be.”