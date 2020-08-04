AfterShock Comics Hires New Marketing, Community and Design Managers
AfterShock Comics, the independent publisher behind such titles as Animosity, Killer Groove, and Dead Kings, is expanding with three new hires, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.
AfterShock, which launched in 2015, is headed by former Desperado Publishing founder Joe Pruett and Mike Marts, the one-time group editor of both DC’s Batman group and Marvel’s X-Men franchise. Unlike the majority of other North American comics publishers, it not only didn’t slow down or cease production during the industry’s COVID-related hiatus, but instead met with creators to increase its slate across upcoming months.
Heat Vision breakdown
Two of AfterShock’s new hires speak to an increased emphasis on both retailer and fan outreach for the company, with Katherine Jamison, a former freelance writer and editor, signing on as Marketing Manager, and Rachel Pinnelas, who has previously worked at both Marvel and DC in editorial capacities, joining the company as Social Community Manager.
Additionally, Charles Pritchett has been hired as Design Manager for the company, responsible for everything from lettering, logo and brand design, and digital assembly. Pritchett has previously worked with Image Comics, IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Comix, amongst others, and co-founded Frozen Beach Studios.
“Katherine, Rachel and Charles each fill roles and provide expertise critical to the continued growth of AfterShock Comics as both a publisher and a brand,” Steve Rotterdam, SVP of sales and marketing for the publisher said. “There’s lots happening at AfterShock right now and it’s a very exciting and rewarding place to be.”
by Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan , Sharareh Drury, Aaron Couch
by Brian Davids