AfterShock Comics Hires Steve Rotterdam as SVP Sales

AfterShock Comics is continuing to grow. Weeks after adding a managing editor, the company has signed up Steve Rotterdam as SVP Sales and Marketing to join the independent comic publisher.

Rotterdam had previously served in the same position for DC Comics from 2007 through 2011, during which time the company launched its first digital communications strategy and unveiled the successful “After Watchmen, What Next?” graphic novel marketing campaign. Since leaving DC, he founded the Bonfire Agency, a marketing and advertising consultancy dedicated to helping brands connect to comic book culture and fandom at large.

“As both a marketer and life-long comics fan, I’ve been impressed with what Mike, Joe, Lee and Jon have established at AfterShock and with how quickly, yet methodically, they’ve grown in just three years,” Rotterdam said in a statement. “I’m both thrilled and humbled to join them and the rest of the team to build upon this success. There is such tremendous potential to be unleashed here – for fans, for creators, for the retail community – and I’m excited to do just that.”

Mike Marts, editor in chief of AfterShock, added, “In only three short years, AfterShock has solidified its status as a power player within the comics landscape, and Steve’s wealth of marketing experience, combined with the educated, strategic risks he's demonstrated throughout his career, makes him the perfect fit to lead our sales and marketing efforts. I enjoyed several years of working alongside Steve at DC Comics and I’m looking forward to continuing that run of success and innovation here.”

AfterShock was founded in 2015 and has become home for original work from the likes of Preacher co-creator Garth Ennis, Bombshells writer Marguerite Bennett and Sandman and The Maxx co-creator Sam Kieth.