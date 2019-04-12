AfterShock Comics Launches an Army to Support Comic Store Market

Following the hiring of Senior Retailer Relations Manager RuthAnn Thompson, independent comic book publisher AfterShock Comics is pushing forward with expanding its partnership with comic store retailer with the debut of something called the AfterShock Army.

The Army will consist of two “highly-trained and knowledgeable comic enthusiasts and service-oriented representatives,” as the publisher describes them, in each of 15 territories across North America, allowing for more regular and deeper communication between retailers and the company in key markets across the U.S. and Canada.

The AfterShock Army program is intended to act not only as outreach for AfterShock’s range of comic book titles, but also as a learning tool with which the company can better understand the needs of retailers and how to meet them with future releases.

“As AfterShock looks to surpass the 100-title mark over the next 24 months, our retailer relationships have been and will continue to be a crucial factor in our ongoing success,” Thompson said in a statement about the program’s launch. “This dramatic expansion of our long-established and highly visible ‘store visit’ program is just one example of AfterShock’s ongoing commitment to the direct market.”

The program’s recruitment phase will take place online starting immediately, supported by ads in social media as well as AfterShock’s comic book titles directing interested parties to an online landing site that offers an intake survey designed to find appropriate candidates for the first round.