AfterShock Comics Unveils New York Comic Con Plans

Visitors to the booth will also be able to buy a number of exclusive releases, including variant editions for Dark Ark: After the Flood — with covers by Nat Jones and Mike Rooth — as well as all-new Horde and A Walk Through Hell, Volume 2 covers from Leila Leiz and Andy Clarke. The publisher will also be offering a rare AfterShock Mystery Box, filled with signed and graded comics, complete series runs and more, valued around $200, for $75.

AfterShock is also hosting Saturday evening’s One-on-One with Cullen Bunn panel in Room 1C03, in which publisher Joe Pruett talks to the creator about his career, touching not only on AfterShock projects like Dark Ark, Witch Hammer and Brothers Dracul, but also his work for publishers like Marvel, One and more. The panel runs from 5:15 through 6:15 p.m.

“We’ve had a big year with some major announcements and we’ll be riding that momentum into NYCC with lots of action and opportunities in store for pop culture enthusiasts over the four days,” Marts said in a statement. “The whole team will be on hand and can’t wait to connect with friends and fans.”

New York Comic Con runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 6 at the Javits Center in New York City.