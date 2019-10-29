Anime Hit 'Aggretsuko' Rocks Into Mobile Games (Exclusive)

"We had to decide early on if we were to adapt directly from the Netflix series or to create an extension of the story," says the game's exec producer LK Shelley. "We ended up opting for a plot that was 'inspired by' the anime but was faithful to the story bible from Sanrio."

The game's team of five writers (who come from a variety of backgrounds, including television and games) have been working on the new offering in the Aggretsuko universe since last year.

"I think we can all somewhat relate to the office workspace," Shelley says of the franchise's appeal. "The overall storyline of Aggretsuko, alongside the character dynamic, is incredibly humorous. Fans can expect a lot of witty banter and gossip."

Aggretsuko headlines the launch of MomentSQ, a new platform developed by AVM Lab aimed at creating story-based games across various genres, both from popular licensed IP and new franchises.

The Aggretsuko Retsuko character was created by Sanrio, the Japanese company behind pop culture mainstay Hello Kitty. Aggretsuko first debuted in a musical comedy series on the Tokyo Broadcasting System in 2016. In 2018, Netflix launched a new adaptation of the show on its platform worldwide. Earlier this year, the streamer renewed Aggretsuko for a third season and, in October, a series of comic books based on the character was announced for next year, courtesy of Oni Press and creators Daniel Barnes and D.J. Kirkland.

"With Netflix and Sanrio forging a longer term partnership on Aggretsuko, it means that we will have more content to lean on and better market exposure too," says Shelley. "Our game series debuts with the pilot, and it will continue to roll out more episodes over the coming weeks, with some surprises planned as well."