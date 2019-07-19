HEAT VISION

Airplane With "Release the Snyder Cut" Banner Flies Over Comic-Con

by Patrick Shanley
Dedicated fans shelled out $1,170 for the stunt.
Warner Bros.' 'Justice League'; A "#ReleasetheSnyderCut" banner flown over San Diego on Friday.   |   Warner Bros./Photofest; Patrick Shanley
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's, uh...#ReleasetheSnyderCut in the sky. 

So read a sky banner flying high over San Diego Comic-Con on Friday morning. “WB #ReleasetheSnyderCut of Justice League,” the ad read, trailing behind a small plane that circled above the San Diego Convention Center.

Long a rallying cry for fans disappointed in the theatrical release of 2017’s Justice League film, the so-called Snyder Cut is the wished-for extended cut of the film from director Zack Snyder.

Justin Jaye, owner of San Diego’s FlySigns, tells The Hollywood Reporter that the banner was commissioned by a private citizen to fly over the convention center for two hours Friday. The rate for the ad was $1,170.

Since the debut of the film, which grossed a disappointing $657 million worldwide, the "Snyder Cut" refrain has only grown louder among a certain subset of DC Comics fans on social media. 

Snyder exited the project ahead of its Nov. 2017 debut, with Avengers director Joss Whedon taking over helming duties.

 

