Al Pacino Joins Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The movies, set in Los Angeles in 1969, recently added Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry.

Al Pacino is the latest to join Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie star in the movie, which recently added Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry.

Set in Los Angeles in 1969, the movie will follow Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.

Tarantino wrote and will also produce Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set for a worldwide release Aug. 9, 2019.

Pacino, who is repped by UTA, rcently starred as Joe Paterno in HBO's Paterno and will next be seen in the Martin Scorsese Netflix movie The Irishman.