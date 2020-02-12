'Aladdin 2' in the Works With 'Flight,' 'Straight Outta Compton' Writers

Guy Ritchie is set to return to the director's chair, while Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

Last year's live-action movie musical was based on the 1992 animated film about the titular street urchin who, with the help of a magic genie, wins the heart of Princess Jasmine.

Disney held a writers room in the summer to generate ideas for a follow-up. It is unknown what the idea is behind the next installment, but at one point the studio and producers were looking at other stories from One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales that also houses Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and Sinbad the Sailor.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who last produced Two Popes, are returning to produce. Rideback's Ryan Halprin will executive produce.

Aladdin was released over Memorial Day weekend and went on to gross a massive $355 million domestically and $1.05 billion at the global box office.