HEAT VISION

'Aladdin 2' in the Works With 'Flight,' 'Straight Outta Compton' Writers

by Borys Kit , Mia Galuppo
Will Smith and the rest of the cast are expected to return, although no deals are set.
'Aladdin' (2019)   |   Courtesy of Disney
Will Smith and the rest of the cast are expected to return, although no deals are set.

Aladdin is getting ready for another magic carpet ride.

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster is in the the works at Disney, with the studio hiring scribes John Gatins (Flight, Real Steel) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton, The Kitchen) to plot the new course.

Heat Vision breakdown

Guy Ritchie is set to return to the director's chair, while Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

Last year's live-action movie musical was based on the 1992 animated film about the titular street urchin who, with the help of a magic genie, wins the heart of Princess Jasmine.

Disney held a writers room in the summer to generate ideas for a follow-up. It is unknown what the idea is behind the next installment, but at one point the studio and producers were looking at other stories from One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales that also houses Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and Sinbad the Sailor.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who last produced Two Popes, are returning to produce. Rideback's Ryan Halprin will executive produce.

Aladdin was released over Memorial Day weekend and went on to gross a massive $355 million domestically and $1.05 billion at the global box office.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Comics Watch: Marvel Sets New Course for Nebula
    by Richard Newby
  2. E3 to Offer Public Registration for Upcoming Video Game Expo
    by Trilby Beresford
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Aaron Couch
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Cameron Douglas on Legacy of Grandfather Kirk Douglas: "It's Hard to Imagine Anyone Doing It Better"
by Cameron Douglas, as told to Chris Gardner
2.
'Aladdin 2' in the Works With 'Flight,' 'Straight Outta Compton' Writers
by Borys Kit , Mia Galuppo
3.
Elizabeth Taylor's AIDS Foundation to Host Inaugural Fundraising Gala on Fox Lot
by Chris Gardner
4.
Study Reveals "Mental Health Crisis" in U.K. Film, TV Industries
by Alex Ritman
5.
Jeff Bezos Buys Warner Estate From David Geffen for Record $165M (Report)
by Peter Kiefer