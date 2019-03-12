'Aladdin': Alan Tudyk to Voice Iago (Exclusive)

Gilbert Gottfried voiced the character in the 1992 Disney animated feature film and in two direct-to-video sequels.

Alan Tudyk is officially molting.

The actor is voicing Iago, the wise-cracking parrot sidekick to the villain Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) in Disney's live-action film Aladdin, due in theaters May 24.

A number of previews for the film have been released, and Iago has been shown flying around, but not speaking. That's created a cloud of mystery about who would be voicing the parrot. Gilbert Gottfried voiced Iago in the 1992 Disney animated feature film and in two direct-to-video sequels.

Tudyk has previously played characters in Disney films, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), in which he played the droid K-2SO through motion capture. He also is among the cast of Wreck-It Ralph (2012), voicing King Candy.

The upcoming Aladdin film stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

A new trailer for the movie dropped Tuesday. It features a lot more of Smith's Genie, the beloved character voice by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 film.

Guy Ritchie is in the director's chair for this live-action take on the original animated musical, which was helmed by John Musker and Ron Clements and earned more than $504 million globally.

Disney has multiple live-action remakes coming out in 2019, including Tim Burton's Dumbo (March 28) and Jon Favreau's The Lion King (July 19). Other animated classics that are getting remakes from Disney include Mulan, The Little Mermaid, The Lady and the Tramp, Snow White and Pinocchio.

Tudyk is repped by UTA.