Jafar Actor Marwan Kenzari Joins Charlize Theron in Action Thriller 'Old Guard' (Exclusive)

Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing the Skydance and Netflix adaptation of the comic from author Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez, which co-stars Kiki Layne.

Marwan Kenzari, who plays Jafar in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, has joined Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in The Old Guard, Skydance and Netflix’s adaptation of the comic from author Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing the action feature, which is being produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also producing are Marc Evans as well as Theron and her Denver and Delilah principals Beth Kono and AJ DIx.

Old Guard tells of a small group of soldiers, led by a woman named Andy (Theron), who are inexplicably immortal and have been working as mercenaries through the ages. The novelty of not dying long gone, the group gets a jolt in their bones when they discover the existence of a new immortal, a black woman serving in the Marines, at the same time as a nefarious organization captures their undying actions on camera.

Kenzari will play a man who was once a Moor warrior.

Stan Wlodkowski and Rucka are executive producing the pic. Matt Grimm brought the project to Skydance and is overseeing with Granger.

The Dutch-born Kenzari, known in Europe for his dramatic homegrown works, has appeared in such Stateside movies as The Mummy and What Happened to Monday and held his own in the recent all-star adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.

In Aladdin, which opened to a rousing $112.7 million over Memorial Day weekend, the actor donned the hat of the classic Disney villain Jafar, who will stop at nothing to command the blue-skinned genie (played by Will Smith).

Kenzari is repped by ICM Partners and Nummer19 Management.