Alamo Drafthouse to Host "Clowns Only" Screenings of 'It: Chapter 2'

Only two theaters did the event for It in 2017, but the screenings proved so popular, they have been expanded to 18 locations, according to Alamo Drafthouse.

"Moviegoers are encouraged to come dressed as a clown – the wig, the makeup, the oversized pants and suspenders, the blood-curdling makeup – and sit through this coulrophobia-inducing fright fest with a theater full of fellow... clowns," according to the description of the event.

Tickets for the "clowns only" screenings of It: Chapter 2 are on sale now.

The Warner Bros. horror film is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Isaiah Mustafa as the adult Losers club. The teens from the first film also return for the sequel.