Alamo Drafthouse to Host "Clowns Only" Screenings of 'It: Chapter 2'
It: Chapter 2 is sure to be full of terrifying moments, but the Alamo Drafthouse wants to ratchet up horror.
The theater chain recently announced that "clowns only" screenings of the film will be held during the sequel's opening weekend.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Only two theaters did the event for It in 2017, but the screenings proved so popular, they have been expanded to 18 locations, according to Alamo Drafthouse.
"Moviegoers are encouraged to come dressed as a clown – the wig, the makeup, the oversized pants and suspenders, the blood-curdling makeup – and sit through this coulrophobia-inducing fright fest with a theater full of fellow... clowns," according to the description of the event.
Tickets for the "clowns only" screenings of It: Chapter 2 are on sale now.
The Warner Bros. horror film is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Isaiah Mustafa as the adult Losers club. The teens from the first film also return for the sequel.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
August 01, 2019 12:05pm PTby Graeme McMillan
-
August 01, 2019 12:00pm PTby Ryan Parker
-
August 01, 2019 10:00am PT
-
August 01, 2019 6:00am PT
-
August 01, 2019 6:00am PT
-
August 01, 2019 5:00am PT
-
July 31, 2019 3:12pm PT