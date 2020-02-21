When Alan Rickman Got Tricked For That 'Die Hard' Fall

However, it tuns out, he was tricked.

Rickman was held with a rope by a team and was told that he would be released on the count of three to fall 40-feet onto a crash pad, Charlie Picerni, the film's stunt coordinator explained on Netflix's The Movies That Made Us.

"But I told the stunt guys, let him go on one," Picerni added.

The fear and shock seen on Gruber's face was the real deal, which is what Picerni wanted.

Rickman would later say he didn't recall the count down, but he remembered the reaction to him doing the stunt.

"I look at the sight of some slightly incredulous producers when I said I would do it myself," Rickman explained to an audience once. "They were very careful to make it my very last shot on the film."

Rickman died in 2016.