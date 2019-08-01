Alec Baldwin Partners With Zynga to Celebrate 'Words With Friends' 10-Year Anniversary

"I have been playing Words With Friends for nearly a decade, on soundstages, in greenrooms, and on airplanes," said the actor in a statement. "It’s great to play a game that engages your intellect and your social side simultaneously—that’s why I spelled ‘Y-E-S’ when Zynga asked me to get involved."

Zynga's President of Publishing, Bernard Kim, added, "Alec Baldwin and Words With Friends are forever linked in popular culture, and his authentic love for the game resonates with the game’s community."

The social gaming publisher, also known for the hits Farmville, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons, recently reported a massive year-over-year increase in revenue — $306 million for the second quarter of 2019.

They are anticipating an even higher mark for revenue next quarter with the continued performances of their signature titles.