Alec Baldwin Partners With Zynga to Celebrate 'Words With Friends' 10-Year Anniversary
Interactive entertainment company Zynga announced Thursday a partnership with Alec Baldwin to recognize the 10-year anniversary of iconic mobile game, Words with Friends. As a longtime player of the game, Baldwin will appear in marketing and social materials beginning in the Fall.
The game was launched in 2009 and grew to become one of the most popular mobile games due to its social element — users can play with others, anytime.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"I have been playing Words With Friends for nearly a decade, on soundstages, in greenrooms, and on airplanes," said the actor in a statement. "It’s great to play a game that engages your intellect and your social side simultaneously—that’s why I spelled ‘Y-E-S’ when Zynga asked me to get involved."
Zynga's President of Publishing, Bernard Kim, added, "Alec Baldwin and Words With Friends are forever linked in popular culture, and his authentic love for the game resonates with the game’s community."
The social gaming publisher, also known for the hits Farmville, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons, recently reported a massive year-over-year increase in revenue — $306 million for the second quarter of 2019.
They are anticipating an even higher mark for revenue next quarter with the continued performances of their signature titles.
July 31, 2019 12:39pm PTby Graeme McMillan
Quentin Tarantino Explains Choice to Make Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Character Bipolar
July 31, 2019 11:54am PT
July 31, 2019 10:37am PT
July 31, 2019 9:00am PT
July 31, 2019 9:00am PT