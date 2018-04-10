Alex Garland's New Project 'The Toymaker's Secret' Finds Home at Tri-Star

Garland wrote the script for the project, which will be directed by his wife, Paloma Baeza.

Tri-Star Pictures has landed The Toymaker’s Secret, the latest project from Alex Garland, the sought-after filmmaker behind Annihilation and Ex Machina.

Garland wrote the script but is not attached to direct the project. Instead, helming duties go to Paloma Baeza, a BAFTA and Annie award-winner who directed the animated short Poles Apart. Baeza is also Garland’s wife.

The project is a CG/live-action fantasy about children’s toys brought to life by a toymaker in Victorian England and who have been living in secretly in the same house until present day. When a new single mother and daughter move into the house, the duo find their world is upended.

The project has been described as having a similar whimsical tone as The Princess Bride.

Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Cara Speller will produce.

Hannah Minghella and Nicole Brown will oversee the project for Tristar Pictures.

Garland is represented by WME, Baeza is repped by Verve.