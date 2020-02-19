HEAT VISION

Alex Winter Shares Discovered Photos From Original 'Bill & Ted' Production

by Ryan Parker
The third film in the series, 'Bill & Ted Face the Music', from Orion Pictures is due in theaters this summer.
'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure'   |   Orion/Photofest
Alex Winter on Wednesday shared some most excellent behind the scenes photos from the production of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure he recently discovered. 

Winter shared the images in a number of tweets.

"I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1. These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie," Winter said along with the pictures. 

The pictures mainly show the two stars (Winter and Keanu Reeves) goofing around behind the scenes of the 1989 cult classic. Although, one heartwarming picture features the late George Carlin, who played supreme being, Rufus. 

The third film in the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, from Orion Pictures is due in theaters Aug. 22. 

Check out some Winter's photos below. 

