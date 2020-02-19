Alex Winter Shares Discovered Photos From Original 'Bill & Ted' Production

"I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1. These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie," Winter said along with the pictures.

The pictures mainly show the two stars (Winter and Keanu Reeves) goofing around behind the scenes of the 1989 cult classic. Although, one heartwarming picture features the late George Carlin, who played supreme being, Rufus.

The third film in the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, from Orion Pictures is due in theaters Aug. 22.

Check out some Winter's photos below.

I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1. These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie: pic.twitter.com/xFSSeVAzSy — Alex Winter (@Winter) February 19, 2020