Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson to Star in Horror Thriller 'We Summon the Darkness' (Exclusive)

'My Friend Dahmer' helmer Marc Meyers is directing the movie, which is shooting in Winnipeg.

Alexandra Daddario and Nashville actor Keean Johnson are set to star in We Summon the Darkness, a horror thriller to be directed by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer).

Maddie Hasson (Impulse, Novitiate), Logan Miller (Love, Simon), Amy Forsyth (Beautiful Boy) and Austin Swift are also on the call sheet for the movie, which began shooting this week in Winnipeg.

The script, by Alan Trezza, is set in the Midwest against a backdrop involving a killing spree thought to be orchestrated by a satanic cult. Three best friends embark on a road trip to a heavy-metal show, where they bond with three aspiring musicians and head off to one of the girls’ country home for an afterparty. A night of fun and youthful debauchery takes a deadly turn as bodies begin to pile up, with each side thinking the other hides the killer.

Daddario will play the girls' leader who invites the group of boys to her parents’ estate.

Robert Jones, James Harris and Mark Lane, who produced the horror hits 47 Meters Down and The Strangers: Prey at Night, are producing and financing the project via their banner The Fyzz.

Also producing are Magna Entertainment, with Kyle Tekiela (Mudbound) and Jarod Einsohn of Common Enemy, Christian Armogida of Nightshade Entertainment and Thomas E van Dell of Iconic Media One.

Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Rebecca Schaper, Lee Broda, Mike Donavan, Eytan Rockaway and Robert Girard are executive producing.

Highland Film Group will introduce We Summon the Darkness to buyers at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Meyers is best known for 2017's My Friend Dahmer, an adaptation of a graphic novel starring Ross Lynch. The well-received movie opened doors for the filmmaker, with Meyers currently developing the dramatic comedy All My Life for Universal. He is repped by UTA, Aperture Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.

Daddario appeared with Dwayne Johnson in the films Baywatch and San Andreas, and will next star in the mystery thriller We Have Always Lived In the Castle, an adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel that also stars Sebastian Stan and Taissa Farmiga.

Keean Johnson, who appeared on TV’s The Fosters and Nashville, will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, which Fox will bow in December. The actor, who also will be seen in RZA’s Cut Throat City, is set to appear in Roland Emmerich’s World War II naval drama Midway alongside Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson and Aaron Eckhart

Daddario is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment, while Johnson is with CAA and Management 360. Meyers is repped by UTA and Aperture Entertainment.