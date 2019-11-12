Alfred Pennyworth's Absence Haunts Batman in New DC Comic Book

To that end, the company is teasing that Pennyworth’s murder could result in some bad times ahead for the Dark Knight. Promotional text for the issue reads, “If Alfred was the glue that held the Bat-Family together, how will Batman deal with that all falling apart? And if the Caped Crusader is to be truly alone, he might either hang that cape up once and for all…or double down and carry on with this vengeful quest for­ever.”

While the death of Alfred certainly seems dramatic, especially with the character’s continued appearances outside of comics in the Epic TV series Pennyworth and Matt Reeves’ upcoming big-screen The Batman, where he’ll likely be played by Andy Serkis, it’s worth remembering that his demise in Batman No. 77 earlier this year was actually the second time he’s died in comics. Last time, he rose from the dead within a handful of years. This time…. Well, we may know within a few months.

Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. will be released Feb. 12, 2020.