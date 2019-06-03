'Alien Bones' Graphic Novel Introduces Dinosaurs in Space

Mankind may be used to the idea that, before humanity, dinosaurs ruled the Earth — but what if they ruled other planets, as well? That’s the idea at the core of Alien Bones, a new graphic novel by Star Wars Resistance and Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy writer Chris “Doc” Wyatt and Chris Grine.

"The original idea behind the book “came from wanting to thrill my son with an adventure out in the universe,” Wyatt explained in a statement, adding, “I can admit that astronomy can sometimes seem dry and boring in the classroom, so I wanted to find a way to encourage my kid to think about the cosmos as an exciting place to explore and discover. He was interested, at the time, in dinosaurs — a lot of kids go through a dinosaur phase, and my son was no different. So, I thought: ‘What about kids having adventures with dinosaurs in space?’”

The result is an all-ages graphic novel in which Liam Mycroft — the ten-year-old son of an intergalactic paleontologist — ends up embroiled in an adventure that could affect the future of all of humanity after his father disappears, leaving him reliant on his own skills, as well as his best friend Dianna, the robot Standard-5, and his pet dinosaur, to save the day.

“When I was growing up, the idea that there might be other planets out in deep space, beyond our solar system, was widely accepted, but wasn’t yet proven,” said Wyatt. “Now over 4,000 exoplanets have been pinpointed, and astronomers are discovering more all the time! What secrets might those planets hold? What epic journeys could they provide? Let’s hope we can use storytelling to raise a generation of explorers with enough passion and curiosity to try and answer those questions!”

Illustrating the book is Grine, creator of the Eisner Award-nominated Chickenhare, as well as Scholastic’s Time Shifters. “This original graphic novel really let me to push my art into new and exciting directions, specifically deep into the heart of outer space,” he said about the project. “What’s more awesome than dinosaur fossils? Alien dinosaurs!”

Alien Bones will be published by 1First Comics in comic book stores on Oct. 2, with a wide bookstore release following Oct. 8.